CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of people who have gotten sick because of a parasite outbreak that hit Mcdonald’s continues to grow.

The FDA says there are now 109 additional cases — bringing the total number to 395.

The illnesses have been reported in 15 states, including Illinois.

Patients from Connecticut, Tennessee and Virginia bought their contaminated salads while traveling in Illinois.

At least 16 people have been hospitalized.

The FDA is reviewing supplier information for romaine lettuce and carrots.

The cyclospora parasite causes intestinal illness in someone who consumed contaminated food or water. Symptoms can begin a week or more after consuming the parasite.

They include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements, according to the CDC.

Those who are infected might also experience loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, nausea, gas and fatigue. Vomiting, headache, fever, body aches and flu-like symptoms can also occur.