(CBS) — Officials say the active shooter incident on the grounds of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that led to a lock down of the massive facility has ended.
Published reports now indicate the situation started after a weapon was accidentally discharged.
The incident was reportedly centered at the Air Force base’s hospital, near Dayton, Ohio. Federal and local law enforcement swarmeded the area, some driving armored vehicles. Police were seen turning away civilians in their cars tying to enter the base.
WDTN reports that a man has barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the base hospital.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police sent personnel to the base, AP reported.
Personnel communicated that the base was on lock down over loudspeaker.
The ATF is now on the scene and local stations are reporting that federal authorities are taking the lead.
The sprawling base is near Dayton in southwest Ohio.