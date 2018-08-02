(CBS) — Officials say the active shooter incident on the grounds of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that led to a lock down of the massive facility has ended.

Published reports now indicate the situation started after a weapon was accidentally discharged.

The incident was reportedly centered at the Air Force base’s hospital, near Dayton, Ohio. Federal and local law enforcement swarmeded the area, some driving armored vehicles. Police were seen turning away civilians in their cars tying to enter the base.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

WDTN reports that a man has barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the base hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police sent personnel to the base, AP reported.

Heavy police presence @WrightPattAFB. There is an incident at the hospital. Working to learn more @ABC22FOX45 pic.twitter.com/VY5U6R9ttP — Rhonda Moore (@RhondaFOX45Now) August 2, 2018

Personnel communicated that the base was on lock down over loudspeaker.

“Lockdown, lockdown, lockdown” repeated twice just now over a loud speaker at Wright Patt. @wlwt #breaking pic.twitter.com/V5IjWMKj8k — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) August 2, 2018

The ATF is now on the scene and local stations are reporting that federal authorities are taking the lead.

BREAKING: ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ycVlbpZzYE — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 2, 2018

The sprawling base is near Dayton in southwest Ohio.