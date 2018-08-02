CHICAGO (CBS) — A 67-year-old man was killed when a westbound Amtrak train hit a car on the tracks Thursday morning in Michigan City, Indiana.

Michigan City police said the westbound Amtrak train hit a 2014 Honda Accord at the intersection near Eastwood and Tryon roads around 7:30 a.m.

The Honda had been heading east on Tryon Road before crossing the tracks into the path of the train, according to police.

BREAKING: One person is dead after a car was hit by a train, according to a Michigan City firefighter. This is at Eastwood Road and Tryon Road. — https://t.co/iQe1fzbtbM pic.twitter.com/cu6b69GogD — WSBT (@WSBT) August 2, 2018

The train was traveling at nearly 60 mph, and came to a stop about 500 yards from the crossing.

A 67-year-old man inside the car at the time died on impact, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Police said none of the 198 passengers or four crew on board were injured.

The train remained halted as of 10:30 a.m., and crews could be seen hauling away the badly mangled car, using a compact track loader. Police said Amtrak bused passengers to the South Shore Line train station in Michigan City to continue traveling to Chicago.