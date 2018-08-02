CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men broke into an elderly couple’s home in south suburban Monee earlier this week, stealing cash and phones, before fleeing in the couple’s SUV.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly woman was leaving her bedroom around 6 a.m. Monday, when she heard someone trying to open her front door.

When she went into the hallway, she was confronted by a man wearing a hood over his head, and pointing a handgun at her, police said.

The gunman told the woman to “give us your money and phones,” and as she was handing over her cash, wallet, a wireless phone, and her cell phone, she saw three other men enter the home and search other parts of the house.

The gunman then told her to go back into her bedroom, where her husband was still sleeping, and not to come out.

The four robbers then left the home, and stole the couple’s 2009 Ford Edge.

The victims were not injured.

After waiting a few minutes, the woman called 911 on a phone the robbers left behind.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to locate the robbers by tracing the GPS from the stolen cell phone. With the help of Chicago police, they were able to locate the stolen SUV within an hour of the robbery, near 71st and Paulina, along with two other vehicles recently stolen from south suburban Crete and Chicago.

Detectives have identified four suspects in the home invasion. The case remains under investigation.