Filed Under:death, Dog Attack, Karen Brown, pit bull, South Side, vigil

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 57-year-old woman is killed after being attacked by a pit bull on Chicago’s far South Side.

It happened near 101st and South Calhoun around noon Saturday.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the dog charged at them. Both officers fired their guns killing the dog.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The dog bit her throughout her body, including her neck.

Police are still investigating. It’s unclear where the dog’s owner was.

CBS 2 has confirmed the woman’s name is Karen Brown. Her nickname was “Punchi.”

pw South Side Woman Killed By Pit Bull

(Credit: Laniece Jones)

According to a family member, there will be a vigil at the scene of the incident Sunday at 6:00 p.m.