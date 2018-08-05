CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of Cook County homeowners will be getting a property tax refund thanks to legislation passed last year to increase existing tax exemptions.

The Cook County Treasurer’s Office plans to give 19.5 million dollars in refunds to 53,000 homeowners.

About 36,000 homeowners who paid online or with a check will see a refund on their bank or credit card accounts by August 15.

Another 15,000 homeowners who paid using either a bank or mortgage escrow account will get a refund check in the mail by October 15.

To find out if you’re eligible for the refund go to the cookcountytreasurer.com website.