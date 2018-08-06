CHICAGO (CBS) — A young mother was found dead in the bathtub of her Auburn Gresham home overnight, her hands and feet bound together.

Police said the woman’s family found her dead around 9 p.m. Sunday in an apartment near 78th and Laflin.

Relatives said they had not heard from 32-year-old Shantel Boler in several days, and stopped by to check on her.

Police confirmed she was found dead in the bathtub, her hands and feet bound together. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, but police have not said how she died.

Her 11- and 13-year-old children were not home when her body was found.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said Boler normally talked to her mother every day, but she knew something was wrong when four days went by and she hadn’t heard a thing.

“The mother hadn’t heard from her in a few days, so they decided to come over here and check on her. I don’t know if the mother discovered the body back there, but she did see the young lady back there,” Holmes said.

Boler’s family said they believe they know who killed her, but no one was in custody Monday morning.

Holmes was urging anyone with information about Boler’s death to come forward.

“Those who know where these individuals are at, or know who these individuals are need to just speak up, and give up that information,” he said.