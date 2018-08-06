CHICAGO (CBS) — A Huntley man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to his sixth DUI offence, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Richard Broz, 59, was driving his motorcycle on Russell Road in Plato Township on November 5, 2016 around 7:30 p.m., said police.

Officers say the man’s motorcycle went off the road, bounced off a tree, and became entangled in a barbed-wire fence. A witness found Broz a short time later slumped over the motorcycle with his legs tangled in the handlebars.

Paramedics worked for about an hour to free Broz from the barbed wire.

According to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, about two hours after the crash, medical personnel at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin measured Broz’s blood-alcohol concentration at .246 percent.

Broz had a history of DUI offenses. His previous convictions were in 1986, 1988, 1992, and twice in 2006.

In addition to the seven year prison sentence, Broz was ordered to pay $7,820 in fees and fines.