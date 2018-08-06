CHICAGO (CBS) — A Florida woman, in labor for 30 hours, decided she wasn’t going to lay around all day. Instead, she decided to have a dance party.

The Palmetto mom has gone viral after posting a video of herself dancing at the hospital before the birth of her first child.

Her husband and nurses joined in on the dance party fun, showing off their dance moves.

In a funny twist of fate, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the same hospital room where she was born and delivered by the daughter of the doctor who delivered her.