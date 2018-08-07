CHICAGO (AP) — Organizers of a petition drive to impose term limits for Chicago mayors say they have enough signatures to put the question before voters.

Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn on Monday filed 86,481 signatures to get a binding referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot. That is 33,962 signatures above the legal requirement.

Quinn arrived at City Hall with a dolly filled with petitions, which he wheeled into the city clerk’s office.

Quinn wants to limit Chicago mayors to two terms. He says term limits would give people more opportunities to run for office without having to face incumbents with large campaign funds.

There could be legal challenges. The Chicago City Council recently put three non-binding referendums on the ballot, possibly crowding out the term-limit proposal. Quinn doubts the move will work.

A successful referendum could affect Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan for a third term in 2019.

