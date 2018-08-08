WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The leader of a county board in suburban Chicago who went on leave to undergo treatment for a drug addiction says he’s ending his re-election campaign.

Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor said Tuesday he’d rather “lose my job than lose my life” when he announced he’s withdrawing his candidacy for his County Board District 18 seat.

Shortly afterward, the Lake County State’s Attorney said allegations that Lawlor may have been using his county credit card for personal purchases were under investigation.

When Lawlor announced last month he started recovery at a Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Treatment Center, the Republican didn’t specify the drug addiction for which he is seeking treatment.

Lawlor said his addiction has damaged his life and personal finances. He’s been a county board member since 2009.

