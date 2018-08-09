CHICAGO (CBS) — A Vietnam Veteran described what he calls a “warzone” in Chicago as he tried to save his friend who had just been shot.

Lonnie Fuqua ‘s friend is a painter. Last night, he and another man had just finished packing up from a work day in Washington Heights when the shots rang out. The shooting happened near 105th and Peoria around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Washington Heights.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports one man is believed to be in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The other man was fatally shot. New details have been released as to who that man was and the impact he had on neighbors who called him a friend.

“I heard, in military terms, what I’d say was rapid fire,” recalled Fuqua.

Police tape lined the streets in the Washington Heights neighborhood. For some, it felt like a warzone, including Vietnam Vet Lonnie Fuqua. Fuqua says he recognized the noises outside his home all too well.

“Semi-automatic, from the sounds of it, almost like an AK47” he said.

“I was shaken. I thought people were fighting. I’m actually still shaken right now thinking about it,” said Ricky Hill.

Hill says when the gunfire stopped, he lost his friend. 37-year-old Stoney Bey eventually died from his injuries. Some of his final moments were spent on a patch of grass.

“I saw his hand kind of move a little bit. He got up once, then he fell back. He just went lip and was saying ‘help me,’” recalled Hill and Fuqua. “He got shot in the alley. That had to be for someone else. Very much could have been mistaken identity.”

Neighbors say Bey and a 41-year-old fellow house painter finished working Wednesday night and were walking in the alley when shots were fired.

Friends of the painter believe the 41-year-old will survive, but was hit at least once in the back.

“He’s saying ‘Man, I can’t feel my legs.’ He dropped in the alley,” said Hill. “Stony was all about peace. Peace and love.”

“You wonder when it’s going to stop, all this killing. Just doesn’t make any sense,” said Fuqua.

Bey’s friends say he was a hard worker, a friendly man, and a father.

“Hopefully we can get some justice behind this,” said Hill, calling on the community for help.

No one is in custody in connection with the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

