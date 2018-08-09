CHICAGO (CBS) — A convicted child molester from Texas, who is on that state’s 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, could be in the Chicago area. A warrant for David Sauceda Medina, 62, was issued in Bell County, Texas in January.

Medina is accused of having indecent sexual contact with a child. Police in Austin want him arrested after he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Medina, authorities say has unspecified ties to the Chicago area. according to the U.S. Marshals Service. “There is a very high percentage that he fled to Chicago,” a source tells CBS 2.

Medina has been known to frequent homeless shelters. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Medina has tattoos on his back, left arm, left hand and both arms.

Medina was convicted in 2008 in Florida for an attempt to commit sexual battery with a 12-year-old girl. He was convicted in 2010 in Texas for indecency with a child/sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl.

In May 2016, Medina was discharged from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after serving a 6-year sentence and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

The Texas Department of Public Safety increased its reward to $8,000 during the month of August, and the U.S. Marshals are offering an additional cash reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Medina.

If you have information, contact Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).