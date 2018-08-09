CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of people packed Millenium Park Thursday night for an outdoor taping of the NPR quiz show, “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me.” People brushed up on current events with “Wait, Wait’s” host, Peter Sagal.

The Jay Pritzker Pavilion was filled with the rich, booming voice of “Wait, Wait’s” announcer, Bill Kurtis.

Kurtis and Sagal were joined by special guest, legendary Chicago musician Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, along with celebrity panelists: Comedian and actor Bobcat Goldthwait; Peter Grosz, a writer and actor known for The President Show, Veep, and Late Night with Seth Meyers; and Amy Dickinson, syndicated advice columnist of Ask Amy.

“And Bill Kurtis doesn’t like the fact that for our outdoor show this week, I wore seer-sucker overalls,” joked Peter Sagal.

Bill Kurtis responded, “I would convict him just for his taste in clothing alone.”