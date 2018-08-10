CHICAGO (CBS)–It was a joyous reunion for a Chicago homeless man named John, who was reunited with his cat Thursday–10 days after the feline was stolen by a woman who was later caught trying to get it microchipped.

Not all of John’s circumstances are known, but he’s a homeless man who lives on the busy corner of Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street with his cat, Faith. He is said to have saved Faith from bad circumstances about a year ago. The pair had been inseparable ever since.

Until last week, when Faith was stolen by someone who some people believe is against the homeless keeping pets.

The bond between John and Faith was noticed by people who pass by the pair daily, including Chicago resident Emily Poniatowski, who noticed the sign he typically displays asking for food was replaced with a new sign pleading for the return of his beloved feline friend. She said she was heartbroken when she found out about the stolen cat.

“Faith and John saved each other and its a shame that someone would see John as unworthy of such a courtship,” she said.

John’s story has a happy ending, however.

On Thursday, the still-unidentified woman who swiped the kitty brought her to the Anti-Cruelty Society on Lasalle and Grand for microchipping.

Unbeknownst to the thief, John had previously microchipped the cat, and the shelter was aware she was missing.

It’s unknown whether the woman was arrested, but John was reunited with Faith on Thursday.

Poniatowski brought attention to John’s search for his feline companion on Facebook, where her post got lots of attention from sympathizers.

Poniatowski has been passing by John on her daily morning to walk for years. She describes him as a kind man who often reads from his bible and is “gracious to people around him,” she said.

He saved up his money to get Faith’s vaccinations and a microchip. He cared for Faith “more than he cares for himself,” Poniatowski said.

“I have seen Faith grow up in his care,” Poniatowski said. “He simply adores her and it appears that Faith just loves him to pieces the way she curls up in his arms free of a leash.”

Faith disappeared on July 31 from the corner of Grand and Wabash, where John had been sitting in front of the Starbucks, Poniatowski said.

Lost Cat Illinois, a non-profit that helps reunite lost pets with their owners, took notice and distributed a flyer on social media:

It is unknown whether the woman who stole the cat is facing charges.