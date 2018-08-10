  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Looking for something to do in Chicago this weekend? Here are some events and festivals happening in Chicago and around Chicago’s suburbs.

Hot Dog Fest

When: August 10-12 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Chicago History Museum at Stockton and LaSalle Dr.

Retro on Roscoe

When: August 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and August 11-12 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Damen and Roscoe

Festival Cubano

When: August 10 – 12: Friday: 11am -10pm, Saturday: 11am – 10pm, Sunday: 11am – 10pm

Where: RIIS Park – 6100 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60639

The Taco Crawl

When: August 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: River North Bars & Restaurants

  • 11am-1:30pm at Bar Louie River North (333 N Dearborn)
  • 11am-1:30pm at Old Crow River North (149 W Kinzie)
  • 11am-7pm at Moe’s Cantina River North (155 W Kinzie)

Fest For Beatles Fans

When: August 10 – 12, Friday: 5 p.m. – Midnight, Saturday: Noon – Midnight, Sunday: Noon – 11 p.m.

Where: The Hyatt Regency O’Hare – 9300 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Rosemont, IL, 60018

Grant Park Music Fest

When: August 10 – 18

Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Grant Park

Northalsted Market Days

When: Saturday, August 11 – Sunday, August 12 from 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Where: N. Halsted Street, between Belmont and Addison

Bud Billiken Parade

When: Saturday, August 11, 2018

Parade: 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Festival: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Where: South on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, starting from Oakwood Boulevard to 51st Street​

Continuing on Elsworth Drive (in Washington Park) from 51st Street to Garfield Boulevard (55th St.)

Ending on Garfield Boulevard (55th St.) and Elsworth Drive

French Connection Day

When: Sunday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in Cantigny Park

Where: Parade Field, 1 S 151 Winfield Road in Wheaton, 60173

Ginza Holiday:  Midwest Buddhist Temple Japanese Cultural Festival

When: August 10 – 12

Where: Midwest Buddhist Temple – 435 W. Menomonee St. in Chicago, Illinois 60614 

28th Annual Indiana Uprising All Pontiac Weekend

When: August 10 – 12

Show Hours: 
Friday – Early arrival for arena parking 8:00
Saturday – 8:00-4:00  Cruise-In – 4:00-9:00
Sunday – 8:00-3:00   Awards – 3:00
Sunday Registration closes at 11:00​

Where: Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 East Main Street in St. Charles, IL 60174

Arlington Million: 36th Running 

When: August 11, Gates open at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Arlington Park International Racecourse

Boulevard Lakefront Tour 

When: Sunday, August 12

Where: Throughout Chicago — Bike through some of Chicago’s greatest neighborhoods while checking out historical landmarks and points of interest! Riders can choose from three rides:  a 12, 22, or 32 mile route. Proceeds benefit the Active Transportation Alliance.