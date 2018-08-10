CHICAGO (CBS) — Looking for something to do in Chicago this weekend? Here are some events and festivals happening in Chicago and around Chicago’s suburbs.
When: August 10-12 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Chicago History Museum at Stockton and LaSalle Dr.
When: August 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and August 11-12 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Damen and Roscoe
When: August 10 – 12: Friday: 11am -10pm, Saturday: 11am – 10pm, Sunday: 11am – 10pm
Where: RIIS Park – 6100 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
When: August 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: River North Bars & Restaurants
- 11am-1:30pm at Bar Louie River North (333 N Dearborn)
- 11am-1:30pm at Old Crow River North (149 W Kinzie)
- 11am-7pm at Moe’s Cantina River North (155 W Kinzie)
When: August 10 – 12, Friday: 5 p.m. – Midnight, Saturday: Noon – Midnight, Sunday: Noon – 11 p.m.
Where: The Hyatt Regency O’Hare – 9300 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Rosemont, IL, 60018
When: August 10 – 18
Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Grant Park
When: Saturday, August 11 – Sunday, August 12 from 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Where: N. Halsted Street, between Belmont and Addison
When: Saturday, August 11, 2018
Parade: 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Festival: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Where: South on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, starting from Oakwood Boulevard to 51st Street
Continuing on Elsworth Drive (in Washington Park) from 51st Street to Garfield Boulevard (55th St.)
Ending on Garfield Boulevard (55th St.) and Elsworth Drive
When: Sunday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in Cantigny Park
Where: Parade Field, 1 S 151 Winfield Road in Wheaton, 60173
Ginza Holiday: Midwest Buddhist Temple Japanese Cultural Festival
When: August 10 – 12
Where: Midwest Buddhist Temple – 435 W. Menomonee St. in Chicago, Illinois 60614
28th Annual Indiana Uprising All Pontiac Weekend
When: August 10 – 12
Show Hours:
Friday – Early arrival for arena parking 8:00
Saturday – 8:00-4:00 Cruise-In – 4:00-9:00
Sunday – 8:00-3:00 Awards – 3:00
Sunday Registration closes at 11:00
Where: Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 East Main Street in St. Charles, IL 60174
Arlington Million: 36th Running
When: August 11, Gates open at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Arlington Park International Racecourse
When: Sunday, August 12
Where: Throughout Chicago — Bike through some of Chicago’s greatest neighborhoods while checking out historical landmarks and points of interest! Riders can choose from three rides: a 12, 22, or 32 mile route. Proceeds benefit the Active Transportation Alliance.