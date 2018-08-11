CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s billed as a back to school event, but the annual Bud Billiken parade brought out kids of all ages.

They enjoyed music, marching bands and floats. Celebrities and politicians marched in the parade which has been a Chicago tradition for generations.

It’s the 89th year of the popular Bronzeville parade and this year’s theme was “Back to School, Back to Work, Back to Life, Back to Bud.”

According to the Chicago Defender Charities which puts on the event, the event “reiterates the intention of the Chicago Defender founder Robert Sengstacke Abbott when he created the parade as a symbol of pride, happiness and hope as well as representation of unity in diversity for the children of Chicago.”

Event organizers said it is the second largest parade in the country “and its impact has been felt across the nation, uplifting many generations.”

The parade was followed by the Back to Bud festival in Washington Park.