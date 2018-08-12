CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re headed to the North Halsted Market Days, a new sculpture will be there to welcome you.

#AmazingForAll is what artist Matthew Hoffman wants visitors to feel about Chicago and how it celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ community.

The six-foot-tall, 23-foot-long wooden sculpture is part of a larger campaign from the Illinois Office of Tourism.

“It’s just another way of showcasing our city and our state as a place where people feel welcomed,” said Cory Jobe, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. “That we want everyone from all around the world to experience and live like a local here in Illinois.

The #AmazingForAll sculpture will be taken down after Market Days and reinstalled at a permanent location in Chicago later this year.