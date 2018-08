CHICAGO (CBS) — Mustard, pickles, celery salt, tomatoes – what do you put on your hot dog?

Chicagoans are chowing down at Hot Dog Fest in Lincoln Park.

Festival goers will get to sample different types of hot dogs celebrating various regional and ethnic styles.

This year, the Chicago-style hot dog is celebrating 125 years.

Along with all the hot dogs, there’s music, games and fun for all the kids.