CHICAGO (CBS)–The CTA is adding safety features this summer.

New high-definition cameras are being added to four stations along the Blue Line.

The cameras are going up at Chicago, Clinton, Grand and LaSalle as part of the city’s “Safe and Secure” program.

The initiative is part of $33 million in improvements being installed at CTA stations across the city.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced the initiative in May to upgrade 3,800 cameras, add 1,000 new cameras and install additional lighting in CTA stations.

More than 600 cameras are being added to Blue and Green Line subways; the O’Hare, Jefferson Park, Belmont and Logan Square stations along the Blue Line O’Hare Branch; and at the Clark/Lake station in the Loop.

Also, multiple stations along the Green Line will receive new and upgraded LED lighting.