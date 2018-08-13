CHICAGO (CBS)--Immigrant families facing separation in the U.S. will testify before the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Human Relations.

They will share stories of their struggles crossing the border.

Their testimony comes ahead of a vote on a city resolution calling on Congress to reinstate family protections put into law under the Obama Administration.

The families are forming a human chain for seven minutes to show they stand with the approximate 7 million kids in America who could be separated from their immigrant parents.