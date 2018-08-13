CHICAGO (CBS)–Two Chicago pharmacy technicians are accused of stealing opioids from their employer, Allcare Discount Pharmacy.

Elizabeth Cruz, 33, of Stone Park, and Jacqueline Green, 27, of Chicago were indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The U.S. attorney’s office says Cruz and Green allegedly conspired to steal about 56,108 hydrocodone pills and sell them for a profit.

In the indictment, Cruz and Green allegedly falsified inventory forms to make it look like the pills had either not been received from the distributor or were dispensed to patients, according to the charges.

Cruz and Green were arrested on Aug. 9, 2018. They are scheduled to appear in court today at 3 p.m.