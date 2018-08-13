CHICAGO (CBS)--A Chicago woman. 22, was fatally shot over the weekend at a hotel in suburban Skokie, police said.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn, 5201 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, around 11:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Skokie Police Department.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

The woman was identified Sunday as Lesly Coronel of the 5900 block of South Kolin on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Skokie Police Department does not believe a threat exists to the general public.

The hotel is located near Niles North High School Old Orchard shopping mall.