CHICAGO (CBS) — Is Google tracking your every move? According to an investigation by the Associated Press, the answer is yes!

The investigation found if you turn off your location history in Google apps, the tech giant can still track your location. For example, Google is able to store a snapshot of where you are when you open its maps app, or if you do a simple search that has nothing to do with your location, Google is able to pinpoint your latitude and longitude.

To turn off your location tracking, Google says you have to go to your google app called “web app and activity,” and that is where you can turn it off. It is located right above the location history option on your phone.