CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a SWAT situation taking place in north suburban Winnetka. The Winnetka Police Department says there is a heavy police presence on Tower Road between Hibbard and Green Bay.

Police say there is not an active shooter at this time. Everyone is being asked to avoid that area.

