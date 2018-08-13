  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:SWAT, Winnetka Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a SWAT situation taking place in north suburban Winnetka.  The Winnetka Police Department says there is a heavy police presence on Tower Road between Hibbard and Green Bay.

Police say there is not an active shooter at this time. Everyone is being asked to avoid that area.

This is a developing story. 