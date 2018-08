CHICAGO (CBS) — Airbnb is a popular home-sharing service, but Chicago hosts say they are frustrated and confused after receiving notices from the city.

1,200 people received notices they could be fined if they don’t take down their unit from the home-sharing site within seven days.

The notices claimed applications were either incomplete or had unrecognizable information. Hosts now have to contact Airbnb to fix the errors.

There are 6,000 Airbnb hosts who are properly registered in Chicago.