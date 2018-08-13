CBS (CHICAGO)–A woman posing as a rideshare river has robbed several people in the River North neighborhood since the end of July, police said.

Police say they have received four similar reports with the same description of the driver and now they’re warning people to be extra careful.

With 287 robberies reported this year in the neighborhood, robberies in River North are up by 12 percent, police said.

Surveillance pictures of woman in a pink dress show her using one of the victims’ debit cards at a Wal-Mart in suburban Crestwood.

Police say she picked up a man from the Red Head Piano Bar on Ontario and Dearborn on July 29.

The man told police he mistook the car for a rideshare vehicle he ordered and was robbed by two men and two women who were in the vehicle.

She was last seen driving a dark-colored Jeep Liberty with temporary license plate number 225U.

Two other similar robberies in that neighborhood occurred on Hubbard, and another rideshare robbery was reported on North Franklin and West Erie.

Police say the victims would get into cars thinking it’s their ride share only to get robbed with a gun or by force. In those cases, the suspects are described as two women believed to be in their 20’s or 30’s.

Police said people should stay calm when confronted, and try to remember any unique physical characteristics of the attacker(s).