CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Thornwood High School basketball standout Chelby Frazier has died.

The cause of his death was not immediately known, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Frazier, 21, starred at Thornwood and was preparing for his senior year season at Robert Morris University.

In a statement, Robert Morris President Mablene Krueger said:

“We at Robert Morris University Illinois were shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Chelby Frazier. He was a wonderful student athlete poised to begin his senior year. We were looking forward to seeing him complete his college basketball career this season and receive his undergraduate degree.”

Sadden & Heartbroken to hear the news tonight about Chelby Frazier.. The good die young… You’ll forever be in our hearts Chelby @XCll1. Sending thoughts and prayers to all the family, friends and to the @Thornwood_Hoops family. 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/VemK5G1T11 — Trang Hill (@mrshill_17) August 13, 2018

Chicago Sun-Times Prep Editor Michael O’Brien reported on Twitter that Frazier may have suffered a seizure while playing basketball.

In shock right now. Former Thornwood star Chelby Frazier died earlier today. First report I’m getting is that he had a seizure while playing basketball. Good player, huge personality. The kind of kid you don’t forget. Played at Robert Morris last year. — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) August 13, 2018

According to the medical examiner, the location of Frazier’s death was Thornton Township High School, 15001 Broadway in Harvey.

Frazier, a 6-foot, 1-inch guard, averaged 14 points a game for the Eagles last season.