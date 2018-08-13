CHICAGO (CBS) — Willow Creek Community Church paid upwards of $3 million to settle two separate lawsuits connected to the sexual abuse of two developmentally disabled boys by a church volunteer.

The lawsuits claim Robert Sobczak abused one of his victims repeatedly and that the church should have recognized warning signs and acted before he molested a second victim.

The lawsuits are not related to the sexual misconduct allegations against the church’s founder, Bill Hybels, who retired in April. Last week, church elders and the new pastor stepped down and apologized for mishandling those allegations.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

