CHICAGO (CBS)–This October marks 10 years since the Englewood murders of Jennifer Hudson’s mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew.

Hudson helped bring a sense of comfort to the anniversary year of of the tragedy on Tuesday by helping kids get ready for school in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.

The singer/actress and her sister Julia sponsored a giveaway of school supplies in honor of slain family members Darnell Donerson, Jason Hudson and Julian King.

The pain from her loss, Hudson says, continues even as each year passes. But putting smiles on the faces of kids and their parents–many of who live in Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods–brings some sense of solace, Hudson says.

At Saint Sabina church, families waited in line for backpacks, pencils and notebooks ahead of the new school year.

Five-year-old Janiyah Figgs happily told CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole about her new stuff.

“I have some crayons, a pencil and a pencil case,” she said, unable to hide her big grin.

Hudson told Gerasole she could feel the presence of her late nephew.

“Always…I mean, look at all these kids–to be centered around education and positivity–that’s who Julian was,” Hudson said.

Although Hudson’s success has taken her far from Chicago, the recent surge in violence still hits close to home, she said.

“It seems like in each senseless death you relive it–it kind of re-sets things sometimes–and with it (continuously) happening it never goes away,” Hudson said.

Investing time in bringing a little bit of positivity to the violence-plagued city helps with the healing.

Auburn Gresham neighborhood resident Shameka Wilson said people who give back help restore her sense of faith in the face of tragic circumstances.

“The kids can’t do nothing–they are not safe (with) a lot of crazy things happening right now,” Wilson said.

Eight-year-old Nashanna Harrison said she focuses on school to avoid thinking about violence.

“I do (worry) but I move on with my life and think about happy things,” she said, adding that her favorite subjects are math and art.