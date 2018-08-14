CHICAGO (CBS) — Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson is back home in Chicago today for “Hatch Day,” her annual back-to-school giveaway honoring her slain nephew.

Children lined up early this morning outside St. Sabina Church to get school supplies, and meet Jennifer and her sister, Julia, whose 7-year-old son was shot and killed in 2008. Julian King, his uncle Jason Hudson, and his grandmother, Darnell Donerson, were slain in October 2008.

Julian would have turned 17 today.

Jennifer Hudson established the Julian D. King Gift Foundation in his memory. The non-profit organization holds several events throughout the year to help needy families get school supplies and Christmas gifts.

“Look at all these kids, and seeing them being blessed from his blessings, and then for it to be centered around education and positivity, that’s who Julian was. He always had a book in his hand. He was very smart and studious. So that’s why we wanted to give back in his honor,” she said.

Hudson said, every time there’s a senseless shooting, she relives Julian’s death, and wonders when it will end.

Today’s Hatch Day giveaway started at 10 a.m., and includes free health screenings.