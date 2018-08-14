CHICAGO (CBS) — A partner at a prominent Chicago law firm was shot and killed Monday evening in north suburban Northfield, and a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff in neighboring Winnetka.

Authorities said 71-year-old Steve Shapiro was killed during a domestic-related shooting in his home just before 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Shapiro had been a partner at Mayer Brown, one of the city’s most highly-respected law firms, for 40 years. His biography on the firm’s website stated he argued at least 30 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Steve Shapiro, our friend and colleague. Steve joined our firm in 1972 and was promoted to partner in 1978, becoming one of the most accomplished appellate lawyers in the United States. Our thoughts are with Steve’s family at this difficult time,” the law firm stated in an email about Shapiro’s death.

Some neighbors said they often spotted Shapiro walking around the neighborhood.

“Steve was a really wonderful person, genuinely nice, and so was Joan. So this is stunning. This is a quiet block. Nothing exciting happens,” neighbor Marilyn Hiebeler said. “My heart goes out to them. I can’t describe how upset we are in our house, and I’m sure up and down the block. We all know each other, and they were really lovely.”

After the shooting, the suspect then barricaded himself in a building about three miles away near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka. Officers wearing fatigues and carrying rifled swarmed the area, surrounding nearby homes and businesses, and telling people in the neighborhood to stay inside.

Around 11 p.m., officers took the suspect into custody, tightly grasping a handcuffed man wearing shorts as they walked him to a SWAT truck.

Investigators returned to Shapiro’s home Tuesday morning to collect more evidence. They snapped photos in the driveway and back yard.

Meantime, neighbors were mourning Shapiro’s death.

“It’s obviously a very tragic thing. I have no idea what happened. Steve was a great neighbor, a lot of fun, had a great personality,” neighbor Brian Foley said.

The unidentified suspect has not yet been charged.