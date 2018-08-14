CHICAGO (CBS)–The ninth rabid bat so far this year has been found in Will County.

The most recent bats found that tested positive for rabies include a bat that flew into a kitchen in suburban Peotone on Aug. 11 as a resident opened the front door for a pizza delivery man. Another bat was found in a kitchen in a Joliet residence the prior day.

Both bats were captured and then sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) lab for testing. Positive rabies tests were confirmed on August 13th, according to the Will County Health Department.

Bats discovered in Will County need to be immediately reported to Will County Animal Control at 815-462-5633.