CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2018 Academic Ranking of World Universities are out and the University of Chicago ranks No. 10 globally.

Harvard is No. 1–again–for the 16th straight year, ARWU says.

A total of nine Big Ten schools are ranked in the Top 100: Northwestern (25); University Of Michigan (27); University of Wisconsin (28); University Of Minnesota (37); University Of Illinois (41); University Of Maryland (51); Purdue University (70); Penn State (74); and Ohio State (94).

Eight of the top 10 schools worldwide are from the United States. Britain’s Oxford and Cambridge also make that list.

The complete list and detailed methodologies can be found at Shanghai Ranking’s website http://www.ShanghaiRanking.com/.

The Top 100