CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2018 Academic Ranking of World Universities are out and the University of Chicago ranks No. 10 globally.

Harvard is No. 1–again–for the 16th straight year, ARWU says.

A total of nine Big Ten schools are ranked in the Top 100: Northwestern (25); University Of Michigan (27); University of Wisconsin (28); University Of Minnesota (37); University Of Illinois (41); University Of Maryland (51); Purdue University (70);  Penn State (74); and Ohio State (94).

Eight of the top 10 schools worldwide are from the United States. Britain’s Oxford and Cambridge also make that list.

The complete list and detailed methodologies can be found at Shanghai Ranking’s  website http://www.ShanghaiRanking.com/.

The Top 100

 

1 Harvard University
2 Stanford University
3 University of Cambridge
4 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
5 University of California, Berkeley
6 Princeton University
7 University of Oxford
8 Columbia University
9 California Institute of Technology
10 University of Chicago
11 University of California, Los Angeles
12 Cornell University
12 Yale University
14 University of Washington
15 University of California, San Diego
16 University of Pennsylvania
17 University College London
18 Johns Hopkins University
19 Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
20 Washington University in St. Louis
21 University of California, San Francisco
22 The University of Tokyo
23 University of Toronto
24 Imperial College London
25 Northwestern University
26 Duke University
27 University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
28 University of Wisconsin – Madison
29 University of Copenhagen
30 Rockefeller University
30 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
32 New York University
32 The University of Edinburgh
34 The University of Manchester
35 Kyoto University
36 Sorbonne University
37 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
38 The University of Melbourne
38 University of Colorado at Boulder
40 The University of Texas at Austin
41 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
42 University of Paris-Sud (Paris 11)
43 University of British Columbia
44 Karolinska Institute
45 Tsinghua University
46 University of California, Santa Barbara
47 Heidelberg University
48 Technical University Munich
48 The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
50 Vanderbilt University
51 University of Maryland, College Park
51 Utrecht University
53 University of Munich
54 University of Zurich
55 The University of Queensland
56 King’s College London
57 Peking University
57 University of Helsinki
59 University of Geneva
60 University of Southern California
61 Ghent University
62 University of Oslo
63 Uppsala University
64 Ecole Normale Superieure – Paris
65 Aarhus University
66 University of Groningen
67 Zhejiang University
68 University of Sydney
69 The Australian National University
70 Boston University
70 McGill University
70 Purdue University – West Lafayette
70 Rice University
74 Leiden University
74 Pennsylvania State University – University Park
74 University of Bristol
77 Stockholm University
77 Technion-Israel Institute of Technology
79 Erasmus University Rotterdam
79 Georgia Institute of Technology
81 Mayo Medical School
81 Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
83 Nagoya University
83 University of California, Irvine
85 National University of Singapore
86 KU Leuven
86 McMaster University
86 Moscow State University
86 University of Florida
90 University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Campus
91 Carnegie Mellon University
91 Monash University
93 The University of Western Australia
94 The Ohio State University – Columbus
95 The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
96 Nanyang Technological University
96 University of Basel
96 University of California, Davis
99 University of Goettingen
100 The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

 