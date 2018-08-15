Filed Under:19th District, armed robbery, Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A Chicago Police officer suffered a broken hip while arresting two suspects wanted in a string of armed robberies on the North Side.

The suspects were pursued during a foot case and arrested by 19th Police District officers. Charges are pending.

On three occasions, the suspects approached people with a gun and demanded their property.  CPD did not immediately provide locations for the robberies.

On Twitter, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said money and a gun were recovered.

The officer will require surgery, Guglielmi said.