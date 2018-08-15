CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer suffered a broken hip while arresting two suspects wanted in a string of armed robberies on the North Side.

The suspects were pursued during a foot case and arrested by 19th Police District officers. Charges are pending.

GREAT work by our Robbery Team last night! They chased down – on foot – two violent armed robbers and captured them. They committed 3 robberies in 90 minutes in the 19th District; Detectives are investigating for other robberies. Charges are pending and will be announced later… — Chicago Police 19th Dist – Town Hall (@ChicagoCAPS19) August 15, 2018

On three occasions, the suspects approached people with a gun and demanded their property. CPD did not immediately provide locations for the robberies.

On Twitter, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said money and a gun were recovered.

The officer will require surgery, Guglielmi said.