CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana Attorney T. Edward Page, known to many as Tracy, was gunned down on his property by a client who was also a longtime friend.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports police in Hobart, Indiana said the alleged shooter, an 83-year-old man, was at Attorney Tracey Page’s home to collect documents with his daughters when he was shot and killed.

“He wasn’t just an attorney. Tracy was just a super nice guy,” said Calvin Bryant, a neighbor of Page.

Tracey Page’s Hobart, Indiana home is covered by trees and set back from the street in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street; but Wednesday it was surrounded by police.

“He heard multiple shots in what he described as people screaming and yelling and heard a person yelling for help,” stated Lt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department, referring to what an off-duty Hobart officer heard coming from Page’s property.

The alleged shooter, an 83-year-old man from Cedar Lake, Indiana and a longtime client and friend of Page’s, was at his house Wednesday to collect unspecified documents with his two daughters.

Page’s husband tackled and disarmed the 83-year-old just outside the home, moments after the deadly shooting.

“I left work because I wanted to know for myself that this was accurate,” said Bryant. “You will never find a nicer guy. He was the star of the neighborhood and as nice as it gets.”

Page has been described by colleagues as a brilliant legal mind. He previously worked as a judge, practiced privately, and served as a public defender for ten years, handing in his resignation Tuesday with plans of teaching and working as a senior judge.

“Nobody in this neighborhood will tell you anything negative. He was the first one to smile and wave,” Bryant said.

“Judge Page was a well-respected judge, attorney, and resident of Hobart and will be sorely missed by all,” stated Lt. Gonzales.

The 83-year-old is expected to be charged sometime Thursday or Friday. He is being held in police custody until he is charged. Police say they are still trying to determine the motive.

