CHICAGO (CBS)—A brawl involving multiple people broke out near Chicago’s Water Tower Place Tuesday night, prompting police to direct the crowd to the CTA Red Line.

Witnesses reported seeing teenagers and adults fighting at Chicago Avenue and State Street. In an attempt to control the mob, police barricaded the area with police cruisers and bikes, before ushering people toward the trains.

Chicago police employed a similar strategy to control a mob of fighting teenagers who started brawling on the Magnificent Mile during Memorial Day weekend.

Both incidents drew criticism of the police, as questioned have been raised about whether their method of evacuation was a violation of civil liberties.

Chicago police said no one was forced onto the train.

Two people were arrested Tuesday night for disorderly conduct, police said.