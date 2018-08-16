CHICAGO (CBS) — Two priests, accused of sexual crimes against children and people with disabilities, are living next door to a junior high school in the western suburbs.

It has sparked outcries from families, as well as a push to get those priests out of Naperville.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports on the other side of a fence near Kennedy Junior High begins the property for a priest retirement home, housing the two priests in question.

Extra patrols were on site for the first day of school at Kennedy Junior High in Lisle.

The police responded after the school’s principal sent a letter to parents reading, “Information presented to me suggests that two residents of this home have been the subject of allegations of child abuse in their past.”

The housing complex next door to the school, The Saint John Vianney Villas, is a home for retired diocesan priests. The priests in question are Richard Jacklin and James Nowak.

Jacklin, 67, faces charges in Kankakee, including sexual misconduct of a person with a disability. He is currently awaiting trial.

Nowak, 81, is on the Joliet Diocese list of priests with credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors against them. He’s named in a $4 million settlement by the dioceses because he’s one of five priests who allegedly preyed upon young boys in Will and DuPage Counties from the 1960’s to 1980’s.

When asked why the two priests are living next to a school, the Dioceses said in a statement, “Neither of the two priests have been convicted of any crimes, nor is either one a registered sex offender.”

As of Thursday night, the priests are still living in the villas, but the Joliet Diocese says after talking with the principal, they plan to move the priests to another location.

When asked why they were housed there in the first place, CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos was told, “it is the only group residence for priests that the Diocese of Joliet owns and where the priests could receive supervision.”