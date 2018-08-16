CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s day three in the trial of two men charged with the murder of honor student Hadiya Pendleton, and Cook County prosecutors hope today’s witnesses have better memories than those who took the stand yesterday.

Three reputed gang associates of Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams all said yesterday they could no longer remember hearing their buddies confess to the crime, despite telling a grand jury in 2013 that Ward and Williams confessed to the fatal shooting just blocks from President Barack Obama’s home in Kenwood.

One of the witnesses, Jarod Randolph, even appeared in a music video with the two accused killers, and the three can be seen throwing gang signs and brandishing weapons.

Randolph said he couldn’t remember his sworn grand jury testimony more than five years ago, in part because he does so many drugs, including Percocet and codeine.

Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jim Papa tried to put him on the spot, by quoting from the grand jury transcript.

“Isn’t it true that during that phone conversation with Micheail Ward, that Mr. Ward told you that a little girl got killed?” Papa said. “Isn’t it true that you knew that the girl Micheail Ward was referring to was Hadiya?”

“I don’t remember,” Randolph responded.

Today’s slated witnesses are friends of Hadiya, who are expected to testify about the day she was killed, likely presenting a stark contract to the collective amnesia of yesterday’s witnesses.

Prosecutors have said Ward was the gunman and Williams was the getaway driver. Ward faces life in prison if convicted. Williams faces up to 75 years if found guilty. Two juries are deciding their fates, because of competing defenses.