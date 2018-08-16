CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect arrested in the murder of a prominent Chicago attorney was set to make his first appearance in court on Thursday. The fatal shooting in north suburban Northfield stunned the community.

People who live along the quiet North Shore have been begging for answers about the homicide, because it is so rare in their communities.

Stephen Shapiro, 72, was shot and killed in his home Monday night. Police said John Gately III, 66, was arrested a few hours later, after a standoff with police at his home in Winnetka. Sources said Gately is Shapiro’s brother-in-law.

Gately was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Skokie Courthouse.

Gately’s neighbors didn’t want to talk about him, but did share a message for his sister, Shapiro’s wife.

“We’re all just very, very sad, and my thoughts and prayer are with the whole family. We’re all very devastated,” Shapiro family friend Kathy Corbett said.

Investigators said they interviewed multiple witnesses, and collected “extensive” evidence in the case, but police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

Shapiro was a partner at Mayer Brown, one of the city’s most respected law firms. He ran the firm’s Supreme Court & Appellate practice, and personally had argued 30 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Steve Shapiro, our friend and colleague. Steve joined our firm in 1972 and was promoted to partner in 1978, becoming one of the most accomplished appellate lawyers in the United States. Our thoughts are with Steve’s family at this difficult time,” the law firm said in a statement about Shapiro’s death.