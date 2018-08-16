CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Indiana boy knew exactly what to do when his little brother was attacked by pit bulls.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from the Munster Police Department, looking into why the dogs were out in the first place.

Local police tell CBS 2 the dogs are in quarantine and they’ll be moved to a shelter where they’ll be observed for 10 days.

The victims are doing fine. One, however, is a little bit sore.

On Wednesday afternoon, a quiet block in Munster erupted with calls for help and a struggle.

Eight year old Sacha Pchelenkov saw his two-year-old brother under attack by his neighbor’s dogs.

“Out of nowhere these two dog showed up,” said Pchelenkov. “My mom was pulling it back like a tug of war. It made me feel angry and sad so I came to rescue.”

“He was yelling ‘leave my brother! leave my brother,'” said Pchelenkov’s mother Tatiana Moore who described him distracting the dogs. As a result, the two-year-old wasn’t hurt.

A different story for his big brother who calls the subsequent pain the worst he’s experienced.

“I fell down a tree house and I got choked up by a hamburger so that is my worst one,” said Pchelenkov.

Pictures show the puncture wounds, bruises and scratches. Police said somehow the dogs managed to get free from a gated yard. CBS 2 went to the home for comment.

“I’m sorry. I really can’t speak with you. I have to get my attorney,” said a woman behind a door.

The owner of the dogs, who asked not to be identified, said the animals are not vicious but friendly. She added that she thinks her daughter let the canines in the yard and that it’s possible one of the dogs was able to unlock the gate with its snout and that’s how both got out.

She said that as a result of the incident, she will likely get rid of both dogs.

Police said the owner was given two citations and they’ll be talking with prosecutors to see if charges are warranted in this particular case.

The victims don’t want any harm to come to the dogs. They just want them better secured in the future.