Fire, Sportrax Awesome XL Kids Ride On, toy car fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mother in Massachusetts ran to save her children after a toy jeep her kids were riding burst into flames.

Michelle Kline said her kids were buckled into their new birthday present Wednesday and within minutes of starting it, it caught fire.

The toy car was a SPORTrax Awesome XL Kids Ride-On. A fire investigator alerted the manufacturer, the distributor, and a consumer watch dog group.

The mother of the kids said they reached out, but have not heard from the Chinese company which manufactured the toy.