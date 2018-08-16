  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, blisters, burns, eBay, Groupon, Hairdryers, recall, Walmart, Xtava

(CBS) — About 235,000 hair dryers sold online by retailers including Walmart, Amazon and eBay are being recalled because they can overheat, with nearly 20 people reporting they were shocked or burned as a result.

The recall of Allure and Allure Pro 2200W hand-held hair dryers comes after its New York distributor, Xtava, received 193 reports of the products or their power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire.

hd 235,000 Hair Dryers Recalled Due To Burn Risk

Xtava Allure hair dryer being recalled CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

The company heard from 18 consumers burned by the devices, one severely and four sustaining blisters, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Two others reported minor electrical shocks, the regulatory agency added.

The hair dryers, which were made in China, were sold online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other websites from October 2014 through August 2018.

015b2c170bd76007e761fb6b150074b8 600x219 235,000 Hair Dryers Recalled Due To Burn Risk

Recalled Xtava Allure hair dryer CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

Many of the units have a label underneath the back with the following numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N.

All have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.

 

 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.