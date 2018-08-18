CHICAGO (CBS) — Two dozen people were shot in a span of 12 hours to start the weekend in Chicago, including a 30-year-old man who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shootings included an attack that left seven people wounded in Englewood, including a 3-year-old boy.

The weekend’s bloodshed began at about 5:20 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood. Police said a 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttock and left side in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About five minutes later, a 20-year-old man was walking down the street near 31st and Spaulding in the South Lawndale neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left shoulder. He took himself to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police officers spotted a teenager with a weapon in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue, and approached him for questioning. Police said the suspect, who appeared to be 15 to 17 years old, ran away , and as officers were chasing him, he shot himself in the head.

The male was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around an hour later, seven people were wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said six of the seven victims were gathered on the sidewalk when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot. The seventh victim was grazed by a stray bullet while in her back yard.

None of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening. The 3-year-old boy was stabilized at Comer Children’s Hospital. Three other victims were being treated at St. Bernard Hospital, one was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, one was being treated at the University of Chicago trauma center, and the other was treated at the scene.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:

• A 15-year-old man was standing with a group of people in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, when someone in a passing Jeep Grand Cherokee opened fire. The boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

• Around 9:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was getting into a vehicle with friends near 121st and Lafayette in the West Pullman neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the chest. A relative drove the teen to Roseland Community Hospital, and he later was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized.

• Less than 30 minutes later, a 19-year-old man was standing outside in the 1300 block of East 75th Street in the South Shore neighborhood, when someone shot him in the leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was stabilized.

• At 10:35 p.m., a 23-year-old man was walking near 116th and Yale in the West Pullman neighborhood, when another man walked up and shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was stabilized.

• Shortly after 11 p.m. a 23-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were standing together in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when the woman was shot twice in the leg, and the man was shot in the torso. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the woman was taken to Stroger Hospital. Both their conditions have stabilized.

• Two 19-year-old men were driving near 46th and Pulaski in the Archer Heights neighborhood shortly before 11:30 p.m., when someone in a gray Jeep pulled up behind them and opened fire. Both victims were shot in the shoulder, and were stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

• A 15-year-old boy was sitting inside a home on the 2000 block of West 68th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood just before midnight, when a bullet came through the window, striking him in the chest. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

• A 22-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of East 71st Street in the South Shore neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, when he was shot in the groin. He was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where his condition was stabilized.

• Around 12:40 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing outside a vehicle near 41st and Lake Park, when someone shot him in the foot. He took himself to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

• At about 3:15 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was riding in a car with her boyfriend on the 1900 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, when someone in a black Infiniti sedan began shooting. The girl suffered a graze wound to her shoulder, and took herself to Presence St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was stabilized.

• A 38-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the 5500 block of West Huron Street in the Austin neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., when someone shot him several times in the face and once in the leg. He was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

• At about 5:20 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times below the waist near 85th and Morgan in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody in any of the shootings as of Saturday morning.