CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite recent police crackdowns, more than 40 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reports three people were shot and one person was beaten at a picnic to promote peace on Chicago’s North side Saturday. People had gathered for an afternoon picnic at Seward Park when some young people came by and started shooting. At least three people were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Division around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“People running, 20 shots fired at Seward Park, also have a battery in progress at Division and Orleans with a large group fighting,” a dispatcher reported.

Three people were shot, including a 28-year-old who was shot in the back and listed in critical condition.

A 54-year-old man was shot in the upper right leg and a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and upper right arm. They are both listed in stable condition.

The area where the shooting happened was cordoned off. A person of interest has been identified.

The gathering was being held by The Brothers Standing organization, along with The 100 Men Standing organization. They say it was a back to school picnic.

According to witnesses, as many as three men attacked the back to school picnic in broad daylight. Police say they believe there were one to three male offenders, 15 to 20 years old. The offenders ran away from the scene.

“This is really ridiculous. I don’t care who you are or where you’re at. Nobody is safe from this kind of madness going on out here in the streets,” stated Marvin Edwards of 100 Men Standing.

In addition to the shooting victims, a person was beaten at the scene, as well. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

No one is in custody at this time. No charges have been filed in this case.

This incident is under investigation by Area Central Detectives.

