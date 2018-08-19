  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hurt and 60 residents were rescued from a fast-moving fire in a west suburban apartment building.

The fire broke out Sunday morning at a multi-unit building in the 1600 block of 50th Court in Cicero. The building is identified as the Eureka Apartments building.

Officials say the fire started in the second floor apartment and ignited the back wooden porch, causing it to quickly spread to the third floor.

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters also rescued six cats from the building.

