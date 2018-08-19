CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a battle of who could eat the most between the Chicago Fire Department, the Orland Park Fire District, and Chicago Police from the 12th and 18th districts.

The 8th annual “Pig Out For Charity” event took place at the 25 Degrees restaurant in River North, known for its delicious and enormous burgers.

Each team member had to finish their burgers without getting sick in order to be crowned the winner,

For the first time, the Chicago Fire Department won the trophy.

The event benefits the 100 Club of Chicago, dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of those who have lost a first responder in the line of duty.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot emceed the event.