(CBS) — Two children died in two separate water-related incidents Saturday at Indiana Dunes State Park.

At 4:45 p.m., the first victim, a 10-year-old male from Chicago, was found face down in the water approximately 40 yards from the Lake Michigan shore. He was brought back to shore and CPR was immediately started. He was transported to Porter Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

In a separate incident approximately one hour later, a 14-year-old male from Chicago, was pulled from the water approximately 50 yards from shore near the same area.Two on-duty Porter police officers entered the water and pulled him to shore.

CPR was initiated by an on-duty Chesterton police officer prior to being transported to Porter Regional Hospital. He was later airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital Chicago in critical condition. On Sunday, the Indiana DNR said that teen also died.

The names of both victims are being withheld and there is no further information available.

At the time of both incidents, the Indiana Dunes State Park had water restrictions in place only allowing swimmers into waist deep water.