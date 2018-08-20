Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (right) will face off against fellow billionaire, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, in the 2018 governor's race in Illinois. (Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS) — J.B. Pritzker is celebrating the biggest endorsement he could possibly receive with another record-setting donation to his own campaign war chest. CBS 2’s Political Reporter Derrick Blakley reports former President Barack Obama announced his support for Pritzker.

“I know J.B. I trust J.B. and that’s who he is – someone who is always thinking about how he can make a difference,” stated former President Barack Obama, endorsing JB Pritzker for Illinois Governor.

Pritzker created jobs with his high-tech start-up hub and expanded a program to feed poor kids breakfast at school. Obama’s support proves any possible rift between the two has healed, even though in an interview in 2012, Pritzker refused to say he would back Obama’s re-election over a yet-to-be-picked republican.

“Ultimately, in every election, it’s going to be a choice between two people and two parties that you’re not 100% behind either one. You have to pick the best of a mediocre set of choices,” Pritzker had stated.

Pritzker is leading the democrats’ Illinois ticket in the race for governor.

Last week the billionaire donated another $20 million of his own money to his campaign, on top of the $126 million, the Illinois Campaign for Political Honesty says, Pritzker officially donated through July.

His republican opponent, multi-millionaire and current Illinois Governor, Bruce Rauner, has shelled out $50 million from his own pocket to fund his re-election.

Pritzker hopes Obama’s endorsement will provide a boost that money can’t buy.

“JB will be a governor who looks out for all of us,” Obama said.

With all the money the wealth opponents are throwing around, Illinois’ governor’s race is on track to become the most expensive in U.S. History.

California set the record in 2010 when $280 million was spent as Jerry Brown beat former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman.