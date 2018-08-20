CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police said a gang execution may be to blame for the bodies of two teenagers found on the South Side of Chicago.

Two people of interest are being questioned by police in connection with the deaths of Darnelle Flowers, 17, and 16-year-old Raysuan Turner. Flowers and Turner were reported missing by their mothers on Friday. The bodies of both teenagers were found in a field in the Golden Gates neighborhood on Sunday, police said.

An anonymous text message sent to one of the victim’s mothers helped authorities find the bodies, which were discovered not far from a playground and an elementary school, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

Police are reviewing surveillance video that shows potential suspects running from the area where the bodies were found.

Flowers’s father told CBS his son attended Fenger High School and was involved with the school wrestling team.

Turner also attended Fenger and loved sports.

Both bodies were found in a wooded area near 130th and Rhodes, according to Anthony Riccio of the Chicago Police Department.

Friends and relatives sobbed at the scene Sunday night.

Neighbors who would not go on camera told CBS they heard gunshots.

“The officers were dispatched out here, but you know, people, if they didn’t come up and say anything, or direct them, you know, where the shots were,” Andrew Holmes, a community activist. “You know they looked, they probably asked some residents where they were–nobody said anything.”